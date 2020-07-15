Deepika Padukone Boasts About Making 'amazing Tea', Reveals 'pet Peeves' In Tell-all AMA

Earlier this morning, Deepika Padukone held an interesting 'Ask Me Anything' session with fans on her Instagram handle after a long hiatus. The Chhapaak actor spilled the beans about her personal life, which will surely help the megastar's fans in getting to know her better. From revealing her 'post lockdown bucket list' to shedding some light on her 'pet peeves', here's a summary of all the questions Padukone answered in her recent Instagram 'AMA' session.

Deepika Padukone reveals her 'post lockdown bucket list'

The very first question which the Padmaavat actor answered was the first thing in her 'post lockdown bucket list.' She revealed that post lockdown, she wants to fly back to Banglore from Mumbai to visit her parents and her sister. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone's husband and sister are secret keepers of her 'Weird Talents'

One fan asked the 34-year-old about her 'weird talents' and she had an interesting answer for that one. Padukone replied saying, "My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that!". She added saying, "I'm sure they have quite a few to share!".

Deepika Padukone shares her 'pet peeve'

When asked about her 'pet peeves', the Cocktail actor had a one-word answer, i.e. 'Dishonesty'. In her previous interviews and talk shows as well, she had set the record straight saying she cannot stand dishonesty in any relationship. Check out the IG story below:

Deepika Padukone shares the 'last song' on her playlist

Padukone also shared the last song on her playlist with fans and it is 1967 hit single, Ain't No Mountain High Enough. The melody is sung by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell and was re-recorded by Supremes singer Diana Ross. The pop/soul song became Ross's first-ever solo number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Deepika Padukone confesses she makes 'amazing tea'

Unlike everyone, the Bollywood actor does not have a favourite among tea and coffee. When asked about being a tea person or a coffee person, she revealed saying 'Both!'. Going into the specifics, Padukone shared she loves 'Indian filter coffee' and the 'Chai' which she makes. The actor-producer also boasted that she makes 'amazing tea'.

Deepika Padukone can live on 'White rice and Rassam' forever

In her AMA session, she was also asked if she could eat 'one dish for the rest of her life'. The Bajirao Mastani actor replied saying she can survive on 'Rasam with white rice and mango pickle' along with sharing pictures of the same. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite character

Padukone has starred in over 30 films in her illustrious career spanning over 14 years. When asked about her favourite character among all the characters she's played so far, she revealed saying 'Piku'. The film released in 2015 and is deemed as one of the best performances by the actor.

Deepika Padukone is a 'beach' girl

"Mountains or beaches?" has been one of the most favourite fan questions of all time. While it's difficult for many to choose one among the two, Padukone is clear about her choice and chose beaches over mountains when asked about the same.

