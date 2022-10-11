Actor Deepika Padukone who has been quite vocal about mental health has admitted facing a rough patch in life and has time again explained the importance of addressing mental health issues. On October 10, as nations celebrated World Mental Health Day, the Piku actor rang in the occasion on a special note.

Deepika paid a visit to rural areas in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallaur and interacted with mental health patients, as well as their caregivers, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and ASHA workers. The actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures while disseminating the importance of 'improving the lives of those experiencing mental illness.'

Deepika Padukone visits her foundation on World Mental Health Day

The pictures showed the actor along with her sister Anisha Padukone, interacting with caregivers, and paying visits to the houses of the foundation's beneficiaries. One of the pictures showed her having tea in a paper cup with her team among others. In another picture, she held the hand of a sobbing woman while wiping her tears with a saree.



While sharing her thoughts on the special day, Deepika penned a note for the people suffering through the same problem and even guided them to come out of their nutshell. "Since our inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers. Expanding our rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu is one more important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable for all," she wrote while tagging the foundation.

The Instagram page of the foundation also shared some more pictures and videos while thanking the actor for sharing her views on mental health during her two-day visit. Her voiceover in the video shared by the foundation said, "It's been five years since our first rural visit. We met someone today who in the last 6 months, their life has changed. When you hear these stories first hand, is when you feel like absolutely everything that we are doing and of course, with the support of our donors, it all comes together, and gives it all meaning and purpose."



The foundation, Live Love Laugh was launched by Deepika after revealing in an interview in 2015 that she battled depression a year prior to it and sought professional help after her mom noticed the signs.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone