Deepika Padukone Is A Self-confessed "tube-light" In Her Latest #DPism

Deepika Padukone has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak. She has been sharing several photos and videos from the set of Chhapaak. Fans have appreciated her for allowing them to view some behind the scene moments of the much-awaited film.

Deepika is a self-confessed "tube-light" - her latest DPism

In a video shared by the actor titled ‘#Dpisms,’ the actor shared several videos from the making of particular scenes from the film. In a much recent video, the actor was seen amidst the shoot where the film crew were seen joyful as they completed a shot. A voice from the background even yelled, good shot, so as to compliment the actor. The actor is totally unaware of what’s happening reacted rather late to the applauses. She captioned the video as tube light, suggesting that she is a late reactor.

The short video ended with a note claiming that if the director is happy she is happy. Towards the end, Deepika hugged Meghna Gulzar who was seated at the moment. The entire crew seemed happy with the scene that was shot. The film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020, and is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The film has been creating a tremendous buzz among fans of the actor, and fans have shared their eagerness to watch the film. Deepika has been emotional on several occasions while sharing moments or simply talking about the film. She has called the film really special to her.

