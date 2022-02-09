Deepika Padukone Jokes Gehraiyaan Director Must Be Bored Of Her Interviews; Latter Reacts

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gehraiyaan. While the actor has mentioned the movie is a piece of her heart, she is indulged in its promotions for the past few weeks. In her latest video, the actor mentioned how Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra must be bored of listening to her same response in every interview. In response, Shakun Batra complimented Deepika.

Deepika Padukone is surely on a promotion spree with her co-stars for her upcoming romance drama Gehraiyaan. Taking to her Instagram handle, she recently shared a video of her talking about how she has been giving away similar answers for three consecutive days for interviews about their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the video, the actor seemingly mentioned what she had learned about people and said, "I mean I have been aware of it, but I think it made me realise even more that people aren't just black and white. And there is a reason why people make the choices they do and it's easy to look at certain choices or decisions in isolation and pass a judgement on it. But when you understand that journey you understand why they made certain decisions or why they have made certain choices and, automatically, I think it just becomes less judgemental." She further said, "Shakun must be bored of my response because we have been sitting together for the last 3 days giving the same interview."

Her statement caught the attention of Gehraiyaan helmer as he took to his IG stories to react to it. In the story, he wrote, "Nah..never bored, cause you say it so well." Deepika reshared the story and sent him love.

Details about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Shakun Batra and will release on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The movie's plot is touted to revolve around a complicated relationship between Deepika's Alisha and Siddhant's Zain as they cheat on their respective partners played by Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday. The film's trailer hinted the film will have some intense romance and drama.

Image: Instagram/@shakunbatra