Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Or Priyanka Chopra; Who Styled Red Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone made heads turn at an award function in 2016. The actor made her red carpet appearance in a red gown. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing a similar red gown in the same year for different award functions. Here’s a detailed look at all the three divas’ looks.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a red slit gown for an award function. The actor's gown was complemented with a cut-out on the waist area and a thigh-high frontal slit. Deepika Padukone amped up her look with long golden earrings. For her hair and makeup, she kept it minimal by opting for a nude palette makeup and open hair look. Deepika's look was completed with golden stilettos.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen walking the Vogue Beauty Awards red carpet wearing a one-shoulder red gown. Her gown was completed with a long tail. Not to miss the waist cut out detail that made her outfit even more stunning. Katrina Kaif opted for a nude palette for makeup and completed her look with open hair look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance at the Emmys 2016 wearing a red gown with a long flare. Her gown had a one-shoulder detailing with open back. The minimal detailing of the waist belt and cut-out on the shoulder straps of the gown just made her look more stunning. For her makeup, Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept it all glammed up with mascara-lashed eyes and red lip colour. The actor completed her look with a sleek low ponytail.

Priyanka Chopra SLAYING the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/OUHcVPrdsq — We are all in this Together 🙏 (@FashionweekNYC) September 18, 2016

On the work front

Deepika Padukone will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the sports biopic film, '83. The movie was set to release on April 10, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The movie is based on the life of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and talks about the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. The actor will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming film; We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has also been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise and an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. Priyanka Chopra will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in this show.

Katrina Kaif has a slew of releases lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. Katrina is currently gearing for her upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn among others. The much-anticipated flick is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The trailer launch event of Sooryavanshi had created quite a stir amongst fans.

