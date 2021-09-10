Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sophie Choudry's Throwback Pic Will Leave You Amused; See

It is not often that fans get to see Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Sophie Choudry in the same frame. Model and fashion choreographer Marc Robinson took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a major throwback picture of the three fan-favourite actors from their days as models. The picture was from a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show.

The famous fashion choreographer and model, Marc Robinson, headed to Instagram on Friday to give Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Sophie Choudry’s fans a special treat. He posted a group picture featuring the three actors and mentioned that the picture was from a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger. He wrote, “Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with the stunning and fabulous Deepika Padukone, Sophie Choudry, Katrina Kaif”. The picture also features some other popular names from the industry.

Sophie Choudry headed to the comment section of the picture and wrote, “Omggggg talk about throwback.” She also added a heart emoticon to her comment. Other fans also left comments on the picture and tried to spot their favourite actors. Others left heart and fire emoticons in the comments.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif currently have their hands full with several upcoming films. Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project. She will take on her role in the film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she also has 83 in the pipeline, which she will star in with her husband, Ranveer Singh. She will also appear in the Bollywood remake of The Intern and in Fighter, which will also star Hrithik Roshan. The actor was recently in the news after she announced the launch of her India-based lifestyle brand. Although the name of the brand has not been revealed yet, it will roll out in 2022.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand will soon be seen in Tiger 3, which will also star Emraan Hashmi. She will also take on a role in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from these, the actor will also star in Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

