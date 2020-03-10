Deepika Padukone Is Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In These Pretty Floral Outfits; See Pics

Deepika Padukone, the diva of Bollywood, never fails to disappoint her fans with her unique fashion sense, be it is on-screen or off-screen. Deepika Padukone is undeniably one of the most gorgeous actors in Bollywood. Apart from being known for her acting prowess, Deepika is also known for her voguish and chic fashion choices.

From her amazing Instagram feed, it looks like the fashionista is in love with the floral prints. The Ram Leela actor is seen sporting floral printed ensembles frequently. Let's check out some of her amazing floral printed looks that are elegant and stylish.

Blue floral printed dress

Deepika Padukone was seen sporting a blue floral printed ensemble. She opted for a blue-printed top paired with similar printed flowy pants and a floor-length cape jacket. She opted for golden dangler earrings and traditional golden bracelets that complimented her look perfectly. She completed her look with messy hairdo and minimal nude undertone makeup.

Pink floral printed ensemble

Deepika Padukone's look in this pink floral printed outfit is like a breath of fresh air. The outfit is a pink floral printed structured shirt paired with flare pants and long cape jacket with similar print. Deepika completed her look with a messy ponytail, emerald ear studs, and minimal pink undertone makeup.

Floral printed midi dress

Deepika Padukone looked mesmerising in this yellow floral printed midi-dress. The pretty yellow dress had pink rose flowers printed on it. The dress had a ruched turtleneck detail and full sleeves. Deepika opted for a nude makeup with baby pink lips. She completed her look with a messy ponytail and delicate diamond ear studs.

Pink floral printed dress

Deepika opted for a pretty pink structured dress with a statement neckline and a ball gown inspired skirt. Deepika Padukone's opted for minimal jewellery and just went for simple, delicate leaf-like ear studs. She completed her look with a side-parted loose bun and bold smokey eye makeup with nude lips.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

