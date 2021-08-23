Deepika Padukone Laughs As Ranveer Sings Birthday Song For His Mother With Paparazzi

Ranveer Singh recently sang a happy birthday song for his mother along with the paparazzi. Singh, who's married to actress Deepika Padukone, was seen walking out of a restaurant after a lunch date with his mother and wife. The trio was then stopped by the paparazzi for photos when Singh began singing for his mom.

Ranveer Singh's happy birthday song for his mom

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani’s birthday on August 23. The trio were seen walking out of a lunch date together when the paparazzi stationed outside asked for some photos. In one of the videos, Ranveer can be seen singing the song, Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye, for his mother with all the paparazzi joining in and Padukone laughing.

Deepika was dressed in a stunning balloon-sleeve red top and black leather pants, while Ranveer wore a denim jacket with a white T-shirt and ripped black jeans. Singh was also seen donning a fedora hat and triangular sunglasses while his mother, Anju, wore a bottle green ethnic outfit. Check out the video below -

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, '83. The film will chronicle India's Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and will see Ranveer playing former cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will portray his wife, Romi Bhatia. 83's ensemble cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

Ranveer Singh has a number of upcoming projects for the future, including an extended guest appearance in the upcoming co-drama Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. In addition, Singh will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, where the actor will play a double role for the first time. Singh will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar as the titular character. He will also appear in the upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and the remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also has a number of projects lined up for the future including the upcoming Pathan. She will also appear in the film Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan. In addition, Deepika will also be seen in a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Apart from this, Ranveer Singh will also reportedly make his television debut with a game show titled The Big Picture, which will air on Colors.

IMAGE - PTI