Deepika Padukone Shares Rib-tickling Meme, Gives Herself 'Kaju Katli Pro Max' Tag; See

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has kept her social media game on point throughout the lockdown and continues to floor her fans and followers with her often quirky updates. The silver screen beauty recently shared a hilarious meme that compared her look from an Instagram post to the beloved Indian dessert 'Kaju Katli' which always has a thin edible silver leaf on it. The actor captioned it with LOL as the meme labeled her face as an advanced Kaju Katli -- 'Kaju Katli Pro Max'.

Just before the weekend, the Padmaavat star had shared a quirky look in a selfie where her face was covered with a silver foil face mask. She captioned it, "Gearing up for the weekend...#selfie #selflove #selfcare". Fans of the actor had poured their hearts out for her through their comments on the post.

The actor has been practicing self-isolation along with her husband Ranveer Singh at their home in Mumbai. While she has engaged in various activities throughout the lockdown, Deepika Padukone had revealed in an interaction with an entertainment portal that Ranveer sleeps for nearly 20 hours every day. She also disclosed that they spend time watching movies, eating, and exercising.

Speaking about her culinary skills, Deepika revealed that she enjoys a strong hand over Italian food, and mainly prefers cooking western dishes. The actor also joked that she is taking out some time to find the difference between Besan, Atta and Dhaniya, Pudina. Adding to the same, Deepika revealed that Ranveer never steps into the kitchen.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The actor will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the journey of the former Indian cricket team skipper and 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev as he drove India to its historic victory at the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev, wherein the lead character will be played by Ranveer Singh.

The actor will be seen in a yet-untitled film along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. Deepika was also scheduled to feature in the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film The Intern along with late actor Rishi Kapoor. However, after his tragic demise, the fate of the movie seems undecided.

