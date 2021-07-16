Deepika Padukone Launches 'Frontline Assist' For Mental Well-being Of Frontline Workers

Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone who has always been a supporter of mental health awareness and wellness has now launched an initiative for supporting frontline workers in the country.

The 35-year-old actress has recently launched the 'Frontline Assist' initiative to provide mental health support to the frontline workers who are working day and night amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Frontline Assist' by Deepika Padukone

Seeing a surge in mental health issues among frontline workers due to working for long hours, the actress has joined hands with Sangath, an NGO committed to addressing the psychological and social needs of people via comprehensive interventions. Through her own NGO Live Love Laugh, she will be supporting the Sangath's COVID-19 wellbeing centre from the sale proceeds from her clothing line, 'The Deepika Padukone Closet.' The clothing line is already supporting her own NGO, Live Love Laugh which helps those suffering from stress, anxiety, and depression.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country's frontline workers with 'Frontline Assist."

"We are proud to direct proceeds from 'The Deepika Padukone Closet' towards mental health support of our country's real heroes through our partnership with Sangath", she added.

Talking about her NGO's contribution towards the initiative, she said, "LiveLoveLaugh will support Sangath’s COVID-19 well-being center with sale proceeds from ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’. The support will include funds to drive Sangath’s staff training efforts and enable greater awareness of the initiative to ensure frontline workers access the well-being center's services. If you are a frontline worker and wish to speak to a counsellor, call Sangath’s free helpline 011-41198666 from anywhere in India. Open all week from 10 AM-4 PM."

Bollywood battling COVID-19

Amidst the devastating coronavirus pandemic situation, many celebrities have come forward to help the people in need. Actors like Ali Fazal, Sanjana Sanghi, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood, and Sidharth Malhotra have made their efforts in the matter and provided support as much as possible.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the 2020 film Chhapaak opposite actor Vikrant Massey. She will be next seen in the film '83' slated to release in 2021. The actress has a long list of movies in the pipeline including Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and The Intern.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.