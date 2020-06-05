Deepika Padukone Learned Ghoomar For 'Padmaavat'; Know How Other Actors Prepared For Film

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat is based on the history of Rajasthan’s noble King Ratan Singh and his queen Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar. The historical drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a great success at the box-office. Take a look at Padmaavat's cast preparation for the blockbuster film.

In the film, Deepika Padukone performed Ghoomar, which is a traditional dance of Rajasthani communities. The Bajirao Mastani actor learned the dance form especially for the dance song, Ghoomar. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was trained by a Rajasthani dance teacher Jyoti D Tommar, on a regular basis for twelve days, three hours a day for the song.

She did over sixty-six twirls during the shooting of the song Ghoomar. Another interesting trivia is that Deepika Padukone’s lehengas in the film that were designed by Rimple Narula were approximately worth Rs.2 crores and weighed 30 kg.

Padmaavat was Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Fawad Khan were reportedly considered before him. In an older interview, the Kabir Singh star revealed that it had been one of the most physically and emotionally challenging roles of his career.

For the fighting sequence, Shahid Kapoor learned sword fighting and the basics of Mardani Khel, a weapon-based martial art. To transform himself to Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, Shahid Kapoor took precise training under trainer Samir Jaura and followed a strict diet for 40 days. Reportedly, the armours worn by Kapoor and Singh took a team of forty workers for eight months to prepare.

While preparing for the character of Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer Singh had reportedly, locked himself in his apartment for 21 days to get into the role. According to IMDB trivia, Kabir Bedi's look as the character of Sandokan was the main inspiration for the appearance of Ranveer Singh's character Allauddin Khilji. To transform into Khilji, Ranveer Singh reportedly worked out twice a day for six days a week.

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had given Ranveer Singh books to read that investigated into the psyche of dark rulers of history such as Adolf Hitler, asserting that he had to completely forget who he was before he could play Khilji. As per certain reports, the role of Allauddin Khilji so influenced Ranveer Singh's personality and conduct that he needed to visit a therapist to come back to normal.

