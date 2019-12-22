Deepika Padukone Left Intrigued With Paps Phone, Asks, 'Can I Use It Please?', Watch Video

Deepika Padukone who is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Chhapaak in a recent video was seen being quite intrigued by a shutterbug's phone. In the video, the actress can be seen arriving for the promotional event, and while she poses to get her picture clicked, she can be seen spotting a paps phone and glancing through it quite carefully. She then went on to jokingly ask, "Main use kar sakti hoon kya?". Watch the video below-

Deepika intrigued with a paparazzi's phone

Deepika and Ranveer recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 15, 2019, along with their family members. During her interview with Rishi, the Padmaavat actor was asked about how she manages work and home. She responded saying that there were a lot of married couples there and everyone is equally busy and she does not think that their lives are very different from anyone else’s.

She added that one has to respect each other and respect the fact that their careers are very, very important to them but at the same time, one has to make time for each other. Padukone added that is something where both she and Ranveer are on the same page. It is important for them to spend quality time with each other and their family and friends, so they make the time for that and are in the same profession so understand each other’s professional demands and they work around it.

About the actor & her upcoming project:

Deepika Padukone who is known for her exemplary performances in films like Padmaavat, Piku and Bajirao Mastani, is all set to entice her fans in the film Chhapaak. She will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor and the movie is based on her inspirational journey where she fights for justice. Her character is reportedly based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The trailer of the film was finally unveiled sometime back and fans have received the powerful performance of Deepika in a positive way.

