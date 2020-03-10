Deepika Padukone Looks Absolutely Stunning In These Layered Gowns; See Pics

Deepika Padukone is one of the most exceptional personalities in Bollywood, who carries herself with elegance and poise. She has achieved great success in her acting career with impeccable performances in several acclaimed movies. Deepika Padukone is also a true fashionista, who always manages to step out in style.

Talking about her style file, it seems like Deepika Padukone is obsessed with gowns. Recently if you have had a look at her Instagram page, you can see her posing in fashionable gowns. On this note, check out some of her best gown looks below:

Times when Deepika Padukone stunned in her layered gowns

In this picture, Deepika is wearing a combination of black and baby pink colour, which looks amazing on her. The gown is an off-shouldered and back-lace gown. The layers of the gown are baby pink in colour, and is made of soft net.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

In this picture, the actor is wearing a green colour gown with a lot of layers. It is a floor-length gown with high-neck and statement sleeves. Deepika Padukone looks amazing in this thigh-slit layered gown with a belt of pink colour.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone is looking ravishing in this dark pink shade gown. It is a floor-length layered gown. The actor paired the look with high heels.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

In this picture, Deepika is wearing a full black colour layered gown. It is a one-sided off-shoulder and sleeveless gown. The gown also has a V-shaped cut at the waist-line.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

