Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, And Vikrant Massey Promote Their Upcoming Film 'Chhapaak'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, along with her director Meghna Gulzar, and co-star Vikram Massey attended an event to promote their upcoming film 'Chhapaak'

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, along with her director Meghna Gulzar, and co-star Vikrant Massey attended an event to promote their upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. At the event, Deepika also celebrated her birthday with the media. The actress turns a year older on January 5, 2020. Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak shows Deepika Padukone, essaying the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. 

 

 

