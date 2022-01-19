Deepika Padukone Mesmerized With Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya's Latest Post; See

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shared a couple of pictures on social media. Navya looked adorable in a monochrome picture, captioning it with a coffee mug emoji. She could be seen relaxing in her pyjamas with a horse and greenery in her background.

Navya Naveli took to her Instagram handle and dropped two monochrome pictures. In the first photo, she is seen in all smiles, while in the second, Navya is giving a serious reaction. One thing that everyone noticed is Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's recation to it. The Gehraiyaan actor called Navya a beauty in the comment section with Navya reacting to it with a red heart emoji.

Navya often drops pictures with her family on her Instagram account. She is mostly seen either vacationing with her family or sharing some throwback pictures. She recently posted a video of herself playing piano and also shared a family picture to mark the new year. Well, she has no plans of joining the industry like her other family members, which she disclosed in an interview with the Vogue. Navya said that she is preparing to join her father’s family business, the Escorts group.

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in 'The Intern'

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will share the space in the upcoming remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern, with the same name, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead roles, The movie grabbed maximum of the positive reviews on its release.

Deepika will be next seen in an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film, Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films, the film is written by Batra, Sumit Roy and Ayesha Devitre. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. Gehraiyaan will premiere on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects in his kitty. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. He also has Brahmastra, Jhund, Goodbye, Intern, Project K, and Uunchai in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/navyananda