Deepika Padukone 'messes Up' Lines In Goofy BTS Video; Husband Ranveer Singh Reacts

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2022 is all set to kick start next month in France. The 75th Festival de Cannes is slated to begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. Amid this Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone's selection as one of the jury members of the festival came in as a massive moment of pride for India.

Now, just days ahead of the film festival, the Padmaavat star took to Instagram to share a goofy video of herself.

Deepika Padukone 'messes up' her lines

The Bajirao Mastani star aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Speaking of which, the actor recently compiled a hilarious video of her retakes while shooting, thereby leaving her fandom bursting out in laughter. The behind-the-scenes clip unveils a jovial side of Padukone, showcasing her funny banter with her team. While sharing the video online, Deepika captioned it as 'Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1...." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it ended up spreading a contagious smile on the face of her fans. However, it wasn't just her followers, who were left impressed. Even husband Ranveer Singh took to the comment section of the post to drop a flirtatious reaction to openly profess love for his wifey. Check out his reaction here:

Just a few days ago, the official Instagram page of the Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the names of all the jury members who will be selecting Palme d’Or honours 2022. As per the post, it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the festival. Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway, and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan. Now, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Deepika will next make a cameo appearance in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus which features her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also share the screen space with Baahubali fame Prabhas in the Telugu film, Project K.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone