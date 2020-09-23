Deepika Padukone Mounts Pressure On Manager; Ranveer Joins Call With Lawyers: Sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the Bollywood-drugs nexus, has summoned actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday and top sources inform Republic TV that the actor is putting pressure on manager Karishma Prakash to not reveal details to the NCB. Deepika has been called to record her statement on September 25, Friday.

Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, and requested for an exemption from appearance till Friday. Sources have now informed Republic TV that Karishma is currently with Deepika in Goa.

Meanwhile, Deepika minutes after receiving the summons dialled a 12-member legal team in Mumbai via video conferencing to seek advice, as per sources. Ranveer Singh also joined the video call with Deepika's lawyers, sources further added. Sources further reveal that Padukone will leave from Goa today at 7 pm, is set to arrive in Mumbai tonight.

Deepika Padukone's name in drug chats turn NCB's focus on KWAN agency; CEO Dhruv summoned

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

After Deepika Padukone named in drug chats, Kangana Ranaut fires 'repeat after me' jibe

Top Stars summoned by NCB

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have also been summoned by the NCB for questioning. Shruti Modi and Simone Khambata, have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe. Rakul and Simone have been summoned for September 24.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

