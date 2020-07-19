Deepika Padukone's Movies Where Her Co-star Was Also The Producer; See List

Deepika Padukone has been a part of a wide range of films from various genres. Padukone has also worked with some of the most prominent actors, directors, and producers of the film industry. There have also been movies where her co-star was also the producer of the film. With all that said now, here are Deepika Padukone's movies, like Karthik Calling Karthik and others, where her co-star was also the producer. Read on:

Deepika Padukone's movies where her co-star was also the producer

Karthik Calling Karthik

Directed by Vijay Lalwani, the 2010 film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The psychological thriller film features producer, Farhan Akhtar along with Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Other actors including Ram Kapoor, Shefali Shah, and Vipin Sharma in supporting roles. One of the major highlights of Deepika Padukone's Karthik Calling Karthik is the songs that gained widespread attention. Some of the popular numbers include Uff Teri Adaa and Jaane Ye Kya Hua.

Cocktail

Cocktail is helmed by Homi Adajania and the film features Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in lead roles. Deepika Padukone's co-star Saif Ali Khan is also the producer of Cocktail. He co-produced with Dinesh Vijan. The movie went on to become commercially successful and also won several awards including Filmfare Awards and a Smita Patil Memorial Award. The film has also some popular numbers like Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi, Alif Allah, and Angreji Beat.

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is yet another film of Deepika Padukone, where her co-star, Saif Ali Khan was also the producer of the film. Saif Ali Khan co-produced the film with Dinesh Vijan; the two also collaborated for Cocktail movie as producers. The flick features Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. This was one of the critically acclaimed films of the two and it earned a massive number of awards for various aspects including the songs, storyline, direction, and actors' performances.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Directed by D. J. Caruso, this film is co-produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Vin Diesel, and Samantha Vincent. Producer Vin Diesel also plays a lead role in the movie along with Deepika Padukone, while Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutierrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson appear in key roles. The movie went on to become a massive commercial success.

