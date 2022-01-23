Deepika Padukone On Chemistry With Hrithik Roshan In Fighter: 'I Mean, Have You Seen Us?'

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been one of the pairs of top stars who had not worked with each other despite being in the industry for a long time. There was a buzz around the actors coming together ever since the duo bonded at a party in 2019, where the highlight was the former feeding the Cocktail star chocolate cake. Fans wanted them to work with each other after the viral video, and their wishes came true when they were cast together in Fighter.

The duo has started shooting for the film, ahead of its release next year. As they shoot together, Deepika is delighted over their chemistry. She shared that she always wished to work with the Guzaarish star.

Deepika Padukone excited about pairing with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter

When asked about her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika's instant response was, “I mean, Have you seen us?”.

She then shared that there were many factors that came in the way regarding her wish for collaboration with Hrithik. She pointed out that the project needed to have the 'right director', 'right script', and the 'right time' in one's life. However, the Chapaak star believed that it was now the 'right time' for them to come together for a film.

Fighter movie to star Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan

It was confirmed in January 2021 that Hrithik and Deepika were indeed pairing together in Fighter. The film is reportedly a patriotic action-adventure-drama. In July, the pair has started the shooting of the film. They had shared the first images from the sets.

They were accompanied by the director Siddharth Anand. The filmmaker turns a producer with the project. At the time of the announcement of the film, Hrithik had expressed his excitement about the new endeavour for Siddharth, who directed the actor in films like Bang Bang and the latest War.

"And now as he turns producer for 'Fighter', I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. "So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky," Roshan had then written.

Among the other members of the cast is Anil Kapoor.

The film has been confirmed to release on Republic Day, 2023.