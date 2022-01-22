Last Updated:

Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Intimacy With Siddhant Chaturvedi In 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about the intimacy in her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya in lead roles.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Gehraiyaan

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE


Deepika Padukone has once again charmed her way in the audience's hearts with the first glimpse from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, whose trailer showcases her intense chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Padukone will take on the role of Alisha, who engages in the act of infidelity with Zain (Chaturvedi), her cousin's fiance. The film's plot revolves around complex modern-day relationships as the duo battle guilt and suspicions from their respective partners. 

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika opened up about her intimate scenes in the film, quipping how one hasn't seen it the way the actors have done in the film. The actor also added that the audience hasn't seen characters as they would in this film. Deepika further iterated that the 'purpose' she wakes up with every morning also translated to why she did this film. 

Deepika Padukone on intimatacy in Gehraiyaan

On the legacy factor influencing one's choices of projects to pick, Deepika iterated how an actor lives for 'the legacy' that's made through their choice of films, characters, work outside their primary profession of being an actor. She mentioned to have reached a stage where not just pushing the envelope matters, but what also holds importance is trying to do things differently from the way they've been done historically. 

READ | Alia Bhatt gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika quipped that one should question why things have been done a certain way and then mould it in their own new way. She claims to be on that journey of which Gehraiyaan is a part. 

READ | 'Gehraiyaan': Intimacy is not easy, Shakun Batra created safe environment for us to shoot, says Deepika Padukone

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Deepika also spoke about her character Alisha. ''Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable.'' she stated. 

READ | 'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone says character Alisha 'extremely close' to her heart

The upcoming film stars Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday as well as Dhairya Karwa. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. 

READ | Ranveer Singh admires 'babygirl' Deepika Padukone's performance in Gehraiyaan's trailer

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE

READ | Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & others praise trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer 'Gehraiyaan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Deepika Padukone, Gehraiyaan, Siddhant Chaturvedi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com