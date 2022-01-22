Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Intimacy With Siddhant Chaturvedi In 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone has once again charmed her way in the audience's hearts with the first glimpse from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, whose trailer showcases her intense chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Padukone will take on the role of Alisha, who engages in the act of infidelity with Zain (Chaturvedi), her cousin's fiance. The film's plot revolves around complex modern-day relationships as the duo battle guilt and suspicions from their respective partners.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika opened up about her intimate scenes in the film, quipping how one hasn't seen it the way the actors have done in the film. The actor also added that the audience hasn't seen characters as they would in this film. Deepika further iterated that the 'purpose' she wakes up with every morning also translated to why she did this film.

Deepika Padukone on intimatacy in Gehraiyaan

On the legacy factor influencing one's choices of projects to pick, Deepika iterated how an actor lives for 'the legacy' that's made through their choice of films, characters, work outside their primary profession of being an actor. She mentioned to have reached a stage where not just pushing the envelope matters, but what also holds importance is trying to do things differently from the way they've been done historically.

Deepika quipped that one should question why things have been done a certain way and then mould it in their own new way. She claims to be on that journey of which Gehraiyaan is a part.

In an earlier conversation with ANI, Deepika also spoke about her character Alisha. ''Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable.'' she stated.

The upcoming film stars Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday as well as Dhairya Karwa. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE