Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Raving Response To Film '83'; 'Not A Film But An Emotion'

The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film 83 releasing tomorrow i.e on December 23. The film documents the journey of the Indian cricket team bringing home the World Cup trophy by defeating the two-time champions West Indies, the film promises to take the viewers on an emotional roller coaster ride. With only a day remaining for its grand release in theatres, the team ramped up the promotions via social.

From anecdotes narrated by the original Cricket legends of the '83 squad to red carpet events for its grand premiere, the team made sure to leave no stone unturned to hype the netizens for the venture. Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share her reaction to the raving response received from the people.

Deepika Padukone reacts to film's response

Taking to her Instagram story on December 23, the 35-year-old shared a video of her talking about the response the film received ahead of its release. She also gave her definition of the movie and explained the experience of the people while watching it. She said,

''I think it's incredible. And this is how I define '83'- It's not a film, it's an emotion and It's an experience. I don't think you can define what you feel when you come out of this film. People are laughing with joy, they are crying. They are speechless. I don't think anyone is really able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatre.''

More on '83'

Although the netizens are yet to watch the film to give their feedbacks, several Bollywood celebrities who got the opportunity to watch the film took to their social media to rave about the venture. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana commended the movie by writing on his social media, ''#ThisIs83 is a great cinema experience! Being a cricket buff it was a crazy trip! Didn’t realise I was watching the entire film with moist eyes. Dear @RanveerOfficial I’m not your contemporary, I’m a fan! And @kabirkhankk sir your commercial cinematic language is sheer poetry!.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/deepikapadukone)