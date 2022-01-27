Deepika Padukone Opens Up On How She & Ranveer Stayed Together While Doing Different Films

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the power couples of the film industry. They never fail to give away some major couple goals and also support each other in their work. The couple began dating back in 2012 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Soon after the romance drama, the couple starred together in period dramas Bajirao Mastaani and Padmaavat. While they moved towards individual projects after the success of these films, Deepika recently revealed it took them some time to disconnect and understand each other.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone was asked how she and Ranveer Singh keep on rooting for and supporting each other while doing different projects. In her reply, Deepika revealed while Ranveer is always supportive of her work, it is still a bit strange for them as they were doing films together when they met. After Padmaavat, the couple moved towards individual projects. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star revealed she felt different as she thought Ranveer was doing a film and she was not in it. Later, she did a film that Ranveer was not a part of. Therefore, the actor quipped, it took them some time to get used to the fact that they were not co-stars anymore. They took some time to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors with different individual films.

Ranveer supports Deepika for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen together in the recent film 83. Deepika is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan and Ranveer Singh is showing all his support to her. As Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on January 5, 2022, Ranveer Singh extended support to her for her upcoming film as he shared a picture from their vacation. In the photo, Deepika Padukone could be seen immersed in the sea. Sharing the picture, the Gully Boy star wrote, "My baby promoting gehraiyaan on her birthday!"

As the makers of the film unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Gehraiyaan, Ranveer Singh hailed Deepika and the rest of the team. He shared a still of Deepika from the trailer and wrote, "Moody, s*xy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa." "my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone," he added.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh