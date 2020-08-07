Deepika Padukone Or Bhumi Pednekar: Who Styled White Top With Denim Better?

Deepika Padukone and Bhumi Pednekarhave not only impressed the fashion police with their chic styling statements but also won fans' love for their style game. In the past, both Deepika and Bhumi stunned in similar white top clubbed with a denim look. Check out which of these Bollywood stars styled the vogue style better.

Deepika Padukone

This look of Deepika Padukone is styled by Shaleena Nathani. Here, in this Instagram post, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor can be seen donning an oversized and balloon sleeve white top. The sweatshirt is tucked in classic style baggy denim pants. The jeans had a bell-bottom design. Deepika Padukone's outfit is designed by Dhruv Kapoor.

She wore this attire while promoting her last film Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone also sported a pair of white Nike shoes to compliment this look. For accessories, she opted for a golden chain and golden earrings. Tieing her hair in a messy ponytail, Deepika Padukone went for a simple makeup look. Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore this outfit for a promotional event of her film Sonchiriya. Here, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor stunned in a classy white shirt. The top had oversized sleeves and its collars were attached with a round ring. Bhumi Pednekar's shirt was clubbed with palazzo denim.

The shirt and jeans were paired with a denim belt. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a loud makeup look and red lip colour. Her hair was tied in a messy ponytail. She accessorised her look with loop earrings and statement finger rings. She also added a pair of black high heels. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in '83, sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh. The film is based on the life story of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as his wife. She also has been roped for Bollywood remake of 2015's The Intern.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar once again will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in Duragavti. She also is a prominent part of Karan Johar's periodic drama, Takht. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

