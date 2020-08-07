Deepika Padukone Or Samantha Akkineni: Whose Pantsuit Look Would You Try?

Deepika Padukone and Samantha Akkineni are two leading actors who have not only impressed the fashion police with their fashion sense but also won fans hearts for their stying statements. In the past, these actors were spotted donning similar pantsuits. See pictures and check out which of these pantsuits would you add to your wardrobe.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Anushka Sharma, who styled red velvet saree better? Pics inside

Deepika Padukone in light blue

This look was Deepika Padukone's first look for day two of the Cannes Film Festival 2019. In this Instagram post, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani actor stunned in a light blue and white coloured pantsuit. The formal outfit had a lining design pattern. Deepika Padukone's pantsuit had a V neckline design.

The outfit was designed by Loewe. To give a twisty turn, Deepika Padukone sported neon orange heels with her pantsuit. Keeping minimal makeup, the actor opted for darker nude lip colour. She accessorised her vogue look with long dangles and tinted glasses. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's photos in Cannes 2019's look.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who styled all-denim dress better?

Samantha Akkineni in dark blue

The outfit worn by Samantha Akkineni is designed by Hera By Aj. Here, in this post, she can be seen spotted posing in a dark blue and white lining pantsuit. The formal outfit had two front pockets and the pants were of ankle length. For makeup, Samantha Akkineni opted for a nude makeup look. She styled her hair with a formal ponytail hairdo. Samantha Akkineni accessorised her outfit with a golden chocker. She also sported a pair of nude coloured heels. She captioned her post as, "Okay I might actually miss all the pretty clothes ..." Check out Samantha Akkineni's photos in the formal look.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose all-denim jumpsuit would you prefer?

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak. She will be next seen in '83, sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh. The film is based on cricketer Kapil Dev's life. As per Deepika Padukone's Instagram post, she has been also roped in for Bollywood remake of The Intern. Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has two films in her kitty. Namely, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha vs Shraddha Das: Whose metallic pleated skirt do you love more?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.