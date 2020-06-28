Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' And Other Films With Emotional Endings

Deepika Padukone has been a part of films of various genres. Many of her movies have also had emotional endings. Padmaavat is one such movie that has a heartbreaking finale. With all that said now, here are Deepika Padukone's movies with emotional endings.

Padmaavat

The movie, which released in the year 2018, is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-produced by Sudhanshu Vats and Ajit Andhare, and Bhansali. The screenplay was written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Kapadia. The film features Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. One of the highest-grossing films of all time, the epic period drama narrates the life of a Queen Padmavati and how she gets married to a Rajput ruler. However, things change when a Sultan named Alauddin Khilji creates a war in their kingdoms as he loves the queen. The war started by Khilji takes away the life of Ratan (Shahid Kapoor).

Bajirao Mastani

One of the most critically acclaimed films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this film was noted for its unique vision. The film shows a very tragic climax where Bajirao (Ranveer Singh) and Mastani (Deepika Padukone) meet the end of their life. In the climax of the film, Bajirao meets his end due to sickness and Mastani dies in captivity. Considered to be one of the most expensive films made in Bollywood, the movie received several awards and accolades for various aspects like cinematography, direction, songs, and the performance of the actors.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is yet another film that showcases an emotional ending. The climax of the movie showcases Ram and Leela come to the conclusion that they are each other's soulmates and shoot each other. Both of their families gather to cremate their bodies. The film earned 8 Filmfare nomination and nine IIFA nominations. The songs, storyline, costumes, and the actors' performance -- all received high praise from critics.

Om Shanti Om

Helmed by Farah Khan and produced under the banner name, Red Chillies Entertainment, this 2007 film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in key roles. The movie received positive reviews from fans as well as critics. The movie depicts how an aspiring actor is killed while he attempts to save his lover's life who met with a fire accident. But he is reincarnated and he decides to avenge his love interest's life.

