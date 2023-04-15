Deepika Padukone Poses With Young Fans On Bhutan Trip, Enjoys Local Cuisine

Deepika Padukone was on a visit to the neighbouring country Bhutan. Even though the Padmaavat actress didn’t share about this trip on social media before, pictures of her posing with fans in Bhutan surfaced online and went viral on social media. Now, Deepika has shared glimpses from her trip on her Instagram handle in multiple posts.

One of the pictures featured the Piku actress dressed in a black T-shirt and black leggings which she paired with a pair of white sneakers. Other images gave glimpses of the places the actress visited, the food she ate and various other sightseeing moments in Bhutan. Check out pictures from Deepika’s Bhutan diaries here.

Deepika Padukone poses with fans in Bhutan

Deepika Padukone also spent time at a local restaurant in Paro, Bhutan, indulging in the local cuisine. Posting several selfies clicked with the actress, Your Cafe owner wrote, "Thank you so much for your visit to Neyphug Heritage. It’s been a great pleasure to serve you and your family! Such a down to earth soul". Though Deepika was not spotted with her parents, the caption suggested that this may have been a family trip.

The actress also made her way to Tiger's Nest. The selfie of the fan was accompanied with a caption sharing her experience of meeting Deepika. In the fans' own words, "I respected her wishes for privacy and gracious as she is on screen. She is gracious off screen and came up to me when she was ready for a pic."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Nag Ashwin's Project K and Siddharth Anand's Fighter. She will also be reportedly seen in a cameo appearance in Atlee's Jawan.