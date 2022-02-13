Deepika Padukone Provides Fans Glimpse Into Her Life With 'Would You Rather' Game; Watch

Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan, in which she shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and others. A major theme in the film was all about the choices one makes and the consequences. Padukone has now made her own choices as she played the popular game Would You Rather and gave her fans a glimpse into her likes and dislikes.

Deepika Padukone plays Would You Rather

The first question the Gehraiyaan star was asked was if she would rather be happy or rich and she choose happiness, leaving fans in awe of her. She then also picked yoga over going to the gym and often shares glimpses from her fitness journey online. It is interesting to note that the actor also played a yoga instructor in Gehraiyaan.

The actor was next asked if she would prefer having a house in the mountains or the beach, and she choose the sandy shores as she answered the question. Padukone was also asked if she would rather speak to people via text or call, and she hilariously said, "neither".

She was also stumped for an answer when she was asked to choose between being able to speak to animals or speaking five languages and having the ability to read people's hearts or minds, to which she answered that she would love to have them all. The actor has often expressed that she is a huge foodie and it was no surprise when she choose her favourite food over social media in the fun game.

Watch Deepika Padukone playing Would You Rather here

Gehraiyaan has been winning hearts on the internet ever since its release and was a much-awaited film in the industry. Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media account after the release of the film and hailed his wife's performance. He mentioned it was a 'masterclass of a performance' and praised her 'heartfelt artistry'. His caption read, "Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan…Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan."