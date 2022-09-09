Deepika Padukone, Ranveer & Others Visit CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence For Ganpati Darshan

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence turned out to be grand and star-studded event with Bollywood celebs in attendance. After joining the Ambanis for the visarjan ceremony in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Maharashtra CM Shinde's residence for Ganesh darshan.

Apart from the couple, the other stars in attendance to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati at the celebrations include Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Varun Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and others. Several pictures from the Ganpati celebrations at the political leader's residence have gone viral on social media.

Bollywood stars at CM Eknath Shinde’s house for Ganpati celebrations

As for the Bollywood's adorable couple who are often known for dishing major fashion goals, Deepika dazzled in an embroidered ethnic suit, while the Gully Boy star looked dapper in a red kurta and pajama. The videos from the get-together show Tamanaah looking very pretty in a silk saree, while Genelia D'Souza looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow suit.

Tamannaah even shared a video from the previous evening, where she can be seen indulging in some shenanigans with Ranveer. "Feeling just as protected, @ranveersingh. Thank you for the love you’ve given to #BabliBouncer! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar on September 23rd," she wrote alongside the video.

Other stars to grace the CM's residence last evening include Laxmi Rai, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, and T-Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar among others. All the guests who showed up to seek blessings were presented with Ganesh idols as a memento. Some of the actors were also clicked as they sat together for a meal with Shinde.

Earlier, Deepika and Ranbir were spotted accompanying the Ambani for the Visarjan ceremony. The couple was spotted dressed in traditional outfits as they partake in the auspicious ceremony. On the other hand, Tamnnaah and Madhur who are promoting their upcoming film Babli Bouncer had previously visited Mumbai's famous Lal Baugcha Raja pandal o seek blessings from the deity.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone_All