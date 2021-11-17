One of Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who had jetted off to the mountains to celebrate their third wedding anniversary treated fans with some mushy pictures. Deepika and Ranveer flew to Uttarakhand to spend some time in the mountains on the occasion. The Piku actor took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from their mini romantic vacation.

The pictures showed the two exuberating love while admiring each other. Deepika also gave a glimpse of the resplendent view of the mountains from the place where they are staying. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on Deepika’s forehead, while the others were of the two goofing around on the mountains. “All of my heart,” Deepika wrote while captioning the pictures.

Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Ranveer Singh

Apart from Deepika, her better half also shared similar pictures and simply captioned them with a heart emoji. Deepika wore a checkered overcoat as the couple dined together. She is also seen peacefully reading a book at the resort while sitting on a patio, overlooking several trees. There were also pictures of Ranveer sitting in a car and of him having a laugh by the fireplace. Pictures of them mingling with fans and posing for pictures on Tuesday, before returning home, have also appeared online.

Pictures of Deepika in the same co-ords were shared by a fan account. One featured her and Ranveer posing with a fan. Ranveer wore a white tee and pants with a grey overcoat. They stood on a balcony of a resort overlooking the greenery. Other pictures showed the couple surrounded by several fans. A policeman also accompanied them. The couple fell in love at the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They have also shared screen space in other films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The two had tied the knot in Italy in a private ceremony in attendance only by family and close friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will feature together as reel husband and wife in Kabir Khan directorial 83. While Ranveer will play the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the biopic.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone