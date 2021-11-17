Last Updated:

'All of my heart' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Mark Wedding Anniversary By Vacationing In Uttarakhand: See Pics

Bollywood’s one of the power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who had jetted off to the mountains to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Singh, 3rd wedding anniversary, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding

Image: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone


One of Bollywood's power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who had jetted off to the mountains to celebrate their third wedding anniversary treated fans with some mushy pictures. Deepika and Ranveer flew to Uttarakhand to spend some time in the mountains on the occasion. The Piku actor took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from their mini romantic vacation.

The pictures showed the two exuberating love while admiring each other. Deepika also gave a glimpse of the resplendent view of the mountains from the place where they are staying. In one of the pictures, Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on Deepika’s forehead, while the others were of the two goofing around on the mountains. “All of my heart,” Deepika wrote while captioning the pictures.

Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Ranveer Singh 

Apart from Deepika, her better half also shared similar pictures and simply captioned them with a heart emoji. Deepika wore a checkered overcoat as the couple dined together. She is also seen peacefully reading a book at the resort while sitting on a patio, overlooking several trees. There were also pictures of Ranveer sitting in a car and of him having a laugh by the fireplace. Pictures of them mingling with fans and posing for pictures on Tuesday, before returning home, have also appeared online.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to enter bidding war for new IPL 2022 team: Report

Pictures of Deepika in the same co-ords were shared by a fan account. One featured her and Ranveer posing with a fan. Ranveer wore a white tee and pants with a grey overcoat. They stood on a balcony of a resort overlooking the greenery. Other pictures showed the couple surrounded by several fans. A policeman also accompanied them. The couple fell in love at the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They have also shared screen space in other films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The two had tied the knot in Italy in a private ceremony in attendance only by family and close friends.

READ | Dinesh Karthik has a funny take on Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone eyeing new IPL teams

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will feature together as reel husband and wife in Kabir Khan directorial 83. While Ranveer will play the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the biopic.

READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi chooses who's more fun to work with between Deepika and Ranveer

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

READ | Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer 'Best Husband in the world' as he praises her beauty

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, 83
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com