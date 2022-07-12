Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Drop Photo Dump From Latter's Birthday; 'Love To Love You'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a trail of pictures and videos from the former's birthday celebrations, which were all about the duo's fun adventures, catching sunsets and more. Ranveer, who clocked his birthday on July 6, had jetted off with Deepika to a foreign location, glimpses from which looked extremely picturesque. Alongside the post, the Om Shanti Om star penned a gratitude note wishing for abundant 'experiences and adventures'.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share photo dump from latter's birthday

Taking to their respective Instagram handles on Tuesday, July 12, the celebrity couple shared similar posts, which included mushy pictures of stealing a kiss, hopping on to local food outlets, enjoying scenic sunsets and biking up the hill. One of the videos also included Ranveer goofily capturing Deepika amid a forest, and mentioning, "welcome to Deepika Vs Wild."

Captioning the photo dump, Deepika wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance," while Ranveer mentioned, "Love to Love You #baby @deepikapadukone." Take a look.

Fans flooded the duo's posts with adorable comments like," couple goals," "cute," and "gorgeous," among other things. Even celebrities like Rakulpreet Singh, and Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emoticons on Ranveer's post.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently in Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, which dropped on Netflix on July 8. The actor is receiving immense praise for braving all challenges, with a touch of goofiness in the one-hour-ten-minute interactive special.

More on Ranveer Singh and Deepika's work front

Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline, including the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, the film will release theatrically on December 23, 2022. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Deepika has Nag Ashwin's film Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Pathaan. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE/ @RANVEERSINGH)