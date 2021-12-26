Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Enjoy Family Time On Christmas; Fans Gush Over Couple

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often step out with their parents on celebratory occasions. Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani's birthday celebrations were one of the viral moments of this year.

The star couple stepped out with their parents for celebrations on Saturday, December 25. There was not one, but two reasons, Christmas and the release of their recent movie 83. The family was clicked by the paparazzi, and fans loved the pictures.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone celebrate Christmas with family

Ranveer Singh was dressed in his usual unique avatar as he arrived for Christmas celebrations at a friend's residence in Bandra on Saturday. He wore a hat, and was dressed in a velvet jacket and black trousers for the outing. Deepika was dressed in a red dress for the occasion, and twinned with her mother Ujjala Padukone. Deepika's father, former tennis star Prakash Padukone was also seen while the family exited the residence and entered in their car.

The couple was also seen talking to each other in the car and the smiles won fans over. They dropped heart emojis and more in the comments section.

Raveer's parents, Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika were snapped arriving in their car to the venue.

Ranveer-Deepika's 83 makes headlines

Deepika plays a cameo in the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in 83. Ranveer plays the role of former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev, who led India to the historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup. She is also one of the producers of the film.

There were praises galore for the venture in the run-up to the release. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others took to social media and showered praises on the venture.

The box office response to the film, however, has not been extraordinary yet. It has earned around Rs 30 crore at the box office in the first two days.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has underperformed since Christmas should have boosted the collections further on Day 2. The performance of the movie in multiplexes has been the bright spot, while the collections otherwise has not been up to the mark.