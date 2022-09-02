Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Join Ambani Family For Ganesh Visarjan Festivities

While the entire country is currently immersed in the devotion and celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi while bringing Bappa home, the Ambanis are now ready to bid adieu to the beloved deity. To mark the visarjan with great pomp and show, the Ambanis held a grand ceremony while taking the deity for visarjan.

The celebrations turned out to be quite special after Bollywood's adorable couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted accompanying the Ambani for the Visarjan ceremony. The couple was spotted dressed in traditional outfits as they partake in the auspicious ceremony.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh take part in Ganpati visarjan ceremony by Ambani's

Several pictures and videos from the lively procession carrying the deity for visarjan have gone viral on social media showing the excited couple taking active participation. While sitting in a vehicle completely decked with flowers, Deepika can be seen enjoying the festivities, while her partner who was full of energy was seen dancing along with others on the peppy dhol beats.

Donning a white kurta, saffron stole and shades, the Gully Boy star stole the spotlight with his energetic moves. Other than the couple, viewers can also spot Shloka Ambani in a mint sharara, while Radhika Merchant is seen grooving to the tunes of Bappa in a printed sharara.

The Ambani family welcomed Lord Ganpati into their home on August 31 in an extravagant manner. Tina Ambani, wife of industrialist Anil Ambani had given a glimpse of the celebrations with a short video on Instagram. "On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we bow to the Lord Ganesha who has a huge body and a curved elephant trunk and whose brilliance is equal to billions of Suns. May he always remove all obstacles from all our endeavours (sic)," her caption alongside the video read.

Meanwhile, the couple recently made the headlines after they had purchased a sea-facing quadruplex worth Rs. 119 crores in Bandra, Mumbai. The two recently even gave a glimpse of the Griha Pravesh puja that took place on the special occasion of Janmashtami, which honours the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. According to a report in HT, Ranveer and his father's company purchased a quadruplex located on the 16th through 19th floors of the Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is being built on BJ Road in Bandstand, Bandra.

IMAGE: Instagram/deepika.vibes/PTI