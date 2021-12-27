Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Take Off For Their Annual Holiday After '83' Release; See

After finishing up back to back promotional events for the recently released sports drama 83, Bollywood sweethearts Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted jetting out of the city for a quick getaway. As always, the couple aced the fashion game, with Ranveer opting for a born leather jacket coupled with a stylish embellished hat, while Deepika kept it casual in beige pants and a plain white t-shirt.

The duo has been basking in the success of 83, which garnered impressive responses from the audience and many notable personalities in the country. The film chronicles the journey of the Kapil Dev led Indian Cricket Team as they claimed victory in the 1983 World Cup.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport

The duo posed for the paparazzi as they jetted off for a holiday. Ranveer paired black ripped jeans with a white high neck inner, which he layered with a deep brown leather jacket. What stole the show was his quirky black hat with sparkly embellishments. Deepika, on the other hand, looked chic in beige pants and a plain white tee and opted for dark coloured boots to amp up her look. Padukone also wished the paps "Happy New Year". Take a look.

One of the most adored celebrity couples, the duo played the role of an on-screen couple in Kabir Khan's 83. While Ranveer essayed the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika stepped into the shoes of his wife Romi Dev. Apart from the duo, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu among others.

On the work front, Ranveer will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles, the film is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors which follows the story of identical twins being separated at birth. Meanwhile, Deepika has films like Gehraiyaan, Pathan, The Intern, Fighter and Project K in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARINDERTCHAWLA)