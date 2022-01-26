Deepika Padukone Reacts To 'Gehraiyaan' Co-star Ananya Panday's Life Moments Video

Gehraiyaan stars, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently busy promoting their film. Not only the film industry, but fans too are currently buzzing with the upcoming highly anticipated release. Recently, Ananya Pandey, who was seen wowing fans with her fashion statements during the promotions of Gehraiyaan, shared a video syncing moments of her life's journey to the song, Doobey. Deepika Padukone, who features in the original Doobey video alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, too, reposted Ananya's video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Student of the Year 2 actor dropped an unseen video sharing memories from her life using the song, Doobey as a background score. The clip begins with Ananya as a kid and ends to her beautiful time with friends and sister Rysa.

Ananya captioned the picture, "a deep dive into my life 💙🌊 on my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for u guys too?? 😍 #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th 💕 (edit by @rysapanday ) (sic)". Soon after this, Deepika Padukone reposted the video on her Instagram handle, calling it cute.

The makers and star cast of Gehraiyaan recently released the much-awaited first track Doobey. The song shows how the movie's protagonists - Alisha and Zain - fall for each other. The two minutes 17 seconds music video is filled with an intense romance between the two lead characters. Sharing the news of the release of Doobey, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Sometimes you gotta embrace the storm in your heart… (sic)"

Watch the full song below.

Deepika Padukone talks about her character

After the trailer launch of the film, Deepike Padukone opened up about her character Alisha and how close it is to her heart. She said, "Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time."

Gehraiyaan will be streamed on Amazon Prime on 11 February 2022. Earlier, it was set to be released on January 25, but the dates got postponed earlier this month. Praising director Shakun Batra, Deepika said, "When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.''

(Image: @deepikapadukone/@ananyapanday/Instagram)