Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took to her social media account on Friday and shared a glimpse of the artwork her fans have created inspired by her on-screen characters. She shared several pictures of the fan art, some of which were of her characters from her hit film including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the success of her recent release Gehraiyaan, in which she played a lead role alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and others.

Deepika Padukone's fan art

The much-loved Bollywood star headed to her Instagram account on Friday and mentioned that she was going through the pictures she had been tagged in online. This is when she came across several images of fan art of herself and called them 'gold'.

The pictures included some of the actor's most iconic roles from her popular films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The art also included some black and white portraits of her and the actor seemed to be in awe of the artists' talent. She captioned the collection of images, "Went through my tags and found some gold." Both the films fans took inspiration from for their works of art also starred the actor's husband, Ranveer Singh, who also thought the art was beautiful as he took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Byoodiful"

Have a look at the fan art here

Deepika Padukone's films

The actor is currently basking in the success of her OTT film Gehraiyaan, in which she starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film was directed by Shakun Batra and released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor is now gearing up for the release of her film Fighter, which will also star Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be an action flick and will hit the big screens on September 28, 2023. The film will be India’s first aerial action franchise and the team recently shared a short clip announcing its release date. Fans are excited to see the much-loved trio on the big screen and await more announcements and glimpses of the movie.

Image: Twitter/@natlovescarol, @RumourssSay