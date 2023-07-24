Deepika Padukone Reacts To Paparazzi Saying 'yeh Smile Humari Job Bachayega' | Watch

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday. Reportedly, she jetted off to the US. The Piku actress was greeted by the paparazzi at the airport and obliged them with photos.

3 things you need to know

Deepika Padukone's look in Kalki 2898 AD was revealed at the SDCC.

The movie will release in January 2024 and also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

She had a fun interaction at the airport with the paparazzi who commented on her smile.

Deepika Padukone’s smile saves paparazzi's jobs!

Deepika Padukone was snapped as she departed from the city. The actress donned a sporty look for her travel. While the actress was getting her documents checked by airport security, interaction with the photojournalists grabbed her attention.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport heading to USA. #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/sAK053fis3 — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) July 23, 2023



While clicking pictures of the Fighter actress, a cameraman could be heard asking Deepika to pose. He then said, “Yahi smile humari job bachayega (This smile will save our jobs).” The actress was taken by surprise and flaunted her dimpled smile in return for the compliment.

Deepika Padukone's look in Kalki 2898 AD revealed

Deepika Padukone plays a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD. On July 17, the production house shared the first look poster of the actor. The teaser and her look in the film was met with positive reactions. However, when the teaser was launched at the SDCC on July 21, she gave the event a skip in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

(Deepika Padukone's look in Kalki 2898 AD has been appreciated | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)

The first glimpse of the film released on July 21, showed Deepika as the emotional core of the movie. From the looks of it, she will be playing an enslaved in the Nag Ashwin dystopian drama. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan.