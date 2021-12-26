Deepika Padukone Recognises Efforts Of Homemakers In A Beautiful Clip; WATCH

Deepika Padukone has been garnering praises for her stint as Romi Dev in the recently released sports drama 83. The Ranveer Singh starrer chronicles the journey of the Indian Cricket Team as they claimed victory in the 1983 World Cup, and has left fans cheering for the ensemble cast for recreating the historic moment with full sincerity. With love and adulation pouring in from all corners, Deepika recently revealed the reason behind taking up the film in a heartfelt note via Instagram.

The actor noted that her mother Ujjala Padukone is the sole reason behind her stint in 83, and further lauded all homemakers, who put the dreams of their spouses, children and family ahead of their own. Along with it, the Om Shanti Om star shared a clip from the film's premiere where she spoke about bringing together the 1983 cricket team to relive their memories.

Deepika Padukone dedicates her role in 83 to all homemakers

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, December 26, Deepika uploaded the video along with a heartfelt note dedicated to her 'Amma'. She wrote, "My Dearest Amma, I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you! I’ve said this before and il say it again…We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed! My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own." Take a look.

In a video, Deepika mentioned that 83 is "not a film, it's an emotion and It's an experience". She added, "People are laughing with joy, they are crying. They are speechless. I don't think anyone is really able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatre."

Meanwhile, the actor will now be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra film's Gehraiyaan. It is slated for a world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. She also has films like Pathan, The Intern, Fighter and Project K in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE)