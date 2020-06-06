Deepika Padukone Recommends Watching 'Something's Gotta Give' During The Weekend

Amid the lockdown, most people have been spending time catching up with the stuff that they missed doing. While some have been watching their favourite TV shows, others have been watching new movies on different OTT platforms. Many celebrities have also been spending their time watching their favourite films and shows. Deepika Padukone has also been suggesting her fans to watch a bunch of movies and shows.

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram handle to recommend the film, Something's Gotta Give to all her fans. She shared a promo image of the movie. In the picture, one can see Jack Nicholson wearing a blue shirt looking all suave in the candid picture. While Diane Keaton, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a cream coloured turtle neck top. She also opted for a sleek hairdo and is all smiles in the picture. Along with the picture, Deepika also wrote ‘Watch it now’. Check out the post below.

About Somebody's Gotta Give

The film, Something's Gotta Give is written and helmed by Nancy Meyers. The movie stars Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in lead roles. The plot revolves around a successful 60-something and 50-something that, despite being complete opposites, finds love for one another in later life.

The film also stars Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, Paul Michael Glaser, Jon Favreau, and KaDee Strickland in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting and storyline and it also managed to fare well at the box office. The film is currently available on Netflix.

Earlier to this post, Deepika Padukone also gave fans movie ideas that they could add to their watch list. She went on to share a few movie posters telling fans to, “Watch it now.” The films that she had recommended was Jojo Rabbit, Phantom Thread, Inside Out and Her.

Seeing these post, it seems like Deepika Padukone must have liked watching these movies hence she suggested it with her fans too. Check out the pictures of her suggestion post below.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Wants To Marry A Girl Like Deepika Padukone; Read Here

Also read | Movies Where Deepika Padukone Marked Special Appearances; 'Zero', 'Raabta' And More

Also read | Deepika Padukone Recommends A Bunch Of Films & Series That You Must Consider Watching

Also read | Deepika Padukone Reveals The Series She Is Currently Binge Watching At Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.