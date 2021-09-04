Deepika Padukone Redefines 'teamwork' By Lauding Her Crew's Efforts During Shoots

Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share a reel dedicated to her hardworking crew. The actor built an enviable resume in Bollywood since her debut in 2007 and made a name for herself in Hollywood over the years. According to her latest video, some part of the credit is due to Deepika Padukone's crew who stuck with each other through every up and down on a shooting day. Take a look at the actor's recent Instagram reel to see her refine the term 'Teamwork.'

Deepika Padukone's Instagram reel

With almost 60 million followers on Instagram, the 35-year-old actor is entertaining her fans online with her intriguing videos providing a brief sneak peek into her professional and personal life. The latest Instagram reel captioned 'Teamwork,' revealed the actor's most favourite part of the shoot day. While getting her makeup done, the actor answered the question while the video showed a compilation of Padukone having fun with her crew on the sets. She said,

''So I look forward to meeting the team that I'm gonna work with. Especially my team, because I think we have a lot of fun through the process especially on film. It's not always like a smooth thing, you know. Sometimes you have tough days sometimes things go well. Sometimes things don't go well. And that's okay. But at least when you have a fun team or everyone that gets each other, you kind of go through a day and I think we're all there to kind of pep each other up. So if someone's having a bad day I think we kind of, without being intrusive, understand and kind of help the person get through it.''

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

The actor is set to appear in the sports biographical drama titled 83, opposite Ranveer Singh. She also recently wrapped up filming Shakun Batra's untitled romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Padukone is also set to star in the American movie The Intern's Bollywood remake and is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin's untitled project, opposite Prabhas. The actor is also gearing up to start filming Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

IMAGE- PTI