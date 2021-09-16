Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Current Favorite Show In ‘drop A Word’ Trivia

Deepika Padukone's social media shenanigans, be it a dancing spree with husband Ranveer Singh on trending tracks or random anecdotes on her 'shooting days', are loved by her whopping 60 million Instagram followers. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor recently engaged in an interesting trivia with her Instagram followers, sharing with them her instant thoughts as they drop random words. The actor answered questions pertaining to music, ice cream as well as her favourite show.

The actor was seen decked up in an adorable multicoloured sweater and cherry earrings as she gave her thoughts on various words. When asked about 'eyes', the actor adorably mentioned that it reminded her of the famous Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si song from her movie Om Shanti Om. On the topic of 'fav movie' the actor couldn't contain her excitement and revealed her favourite show instead.

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite show in a fun trivia

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, September 16, the actor put a fun question and answer session, with a title," Drop a word below and I'll tell you what it reminds me off...". Talking about her favourite show, Ted Lasso, the actor revealed how she 'absolutely loves' the sports comedy-drama, further asking her fans," Have you seen it, it's incredible". It is no surprise that both Deepika and Ranveer are ardent Diljit Dosanjh fans, and when it comes to 'music', the actor's absolute favourite is the singer's hit, track Lover. The actor even recently shared a screenshot of the song's poster on her Instagram story and added a sticker that read, 'on loop'. Deepika also gave her views on ice cream and what 'valuable' means to her.

Deepika, who has also been vocal about her struggle with depression, spoke about the issue on Kaun Banega Crorepati when host Amitabh Bachchan asked the reason behind her appearance on the quiz show. She talked about the advent of her depression in 2014, her mental health foundation among other things. Have a look.

More on Deepika's work front

Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the sports drama 83, based on India’s World Cup win in 1983 . Ranveer Singh will take on the role of Kapil Dev, while Padukone will play his wife, Romi Dev. She is all set to feature in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, which will be India’s first aerial action franchise. The actor will also star with legend Amitabh Bachchan in the Indian adaptation of the popular Hollywood film, The Intern.

(IMAGE: @DEEPIKAPADUKONE/ INSTAGRAM)