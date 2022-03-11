Deepika Padukone Reveals Her Mother Suggested She Needed Help In Battling Depression: Read

Many celebrities in recent past, have opened up about their mental health struggles and how they overcame them, and Deepika Padukone is a notable name amongst them. It is advised to seek professional help while struggling with mental health issues and the Gehraiyaan star recently shed light on the same. The actor recently revealed it was her mother who recognised she required professional help and shared her story of battling depression.

Deepika Padukone opens up on her mental health struggles

In a recent chat with Allure, Deepika Padukone opened up on her mental health struggles. The actor revealed her experiencing mental illness and standing up for what she believes in, all happened around the same time. She also added how a year prior to that, she felt directionless and did not want to face the world.

The actor further recalled she had a "blockbuster" year as everything in her life was going perfectly well. At that time, she was dating Ranveer Singh and did not know how her life could be any better. She said, "I had this blockbuster year and everything was going perfectly well. I was in this relationship, who I’m married to now. And everything was perfect. Like, how could life be any better? I think that’s probably how it seemed to everyone around me, including myself."

However, she once broke down in front of her mother. The actor revealed it was her mother who first recognised she needed some professional help and connected her with a counsellor. According to reports, the Padmaavat star was immediately prescribed medication. The actor struggled and suffered for several months because she did not know anyone who had been through the same. She also felt if even one person could identify with her symptoms after she shared her experience, then her purpose would be served.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. The actor now has a long line-up of films, which include Pathaan, Fighter, Draupadi, Cirkus and Project K. The actor also has a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. The actor had earlier worked with Big B in Piku.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone