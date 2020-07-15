Deepika Padukone Shares Her 'post Lockdown Bucket List' Amid 'AMA' Session; See Pic

Recently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the story session of her Instagram handle. Amid all the interesting questions about her personal and professional life, a fan asked Deepika about her 'post lockdown bucket list'. The actor quickly replied and stated, "Visit my parents and sister in Bangalore! (sic)".

Deepika's post lockdown bucket list

Deepika Padukone's post quarantine plans

Well, this is not the first time when Deepika Padukone has mentioned that she wants to visit Bangalore to meet her parents and sister. Earlier, while talking to a media outlet, in an emotional reply, Padukone said that once the current situation will be in control, she will go and meet her family. Deepika Padukone is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown in her house in Mumbai with husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone's quarantine

Deepika Padukone is one of those celebrities who have been very active on social media during the nationwide-lockdown. Giving a sneak peek into her quarantine diaries, the actor shared a series of photos under the label of "Productivity in the time of

COVID-19!" In these posts, Deepika was seen giving cues to do productive things such as cooking, house chores, eating healthy, and self-care, among many others.

Apart from giving cues for being productive, Deepika Padukone has also suggested a few series and movies to binge-watch. A whole section of her Instagram highlight is dedicated to it as 'DP Recommends'. Phantom Thread, Inside Out and The Age of Innocence are a few to name.

Reportedly, the YJHD actor dedicated some time of her day daily to read a few pages of the script of her upcoming projects with the director Shakun Batra. It is also reported that as soon as things will come to normalcy, she will start shooting for the untitled Shakun Batra film. The upcoming project will also feature Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and actor Ananya Panday.

Deepika Padukone's projects

Talking about the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, Chhapaak. The film also featured popular actor Vikrant Massey in the lead. The actor was seen on the silver screen after almost a year. Though Chhapaak bagged praises from the critics, it failed to attract the footfalls. She will soon play an extended cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83. Along with this, she has numerous projects in her kitty, including the Hindi adaptation of a Hollywood film, The Intern.

