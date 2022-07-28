Deepika Padukone Reveals What Her 'days Often Look Like', Draws Ranveer Singh's Reaction

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated stars in tinsel town. The actor never fails to amaze the audience with her impeccable acting and stunning fashion picks. Despite her busy schedule, Deepika always makes sure to drop some pictures for her Instagram followers. She recently gave them a glimpse of how her days often look like which caught the attention of her actor husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive following of over 68 million on Instagram. In her latest post, the actor could be seen flaunting her long shiny hairdo while she donned a green-coloured outfit. Seemingly, the actor's pictures were from one of her ad shoots.

In the caption, Deepika penned, "What my days often look like…"

Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to heap praise on his wife and reacting to this post, Ranveer Singh dropped a golden star emoji in the comments.

Deepika Padukone currently has a plethora of projects in her kitty. After representing India at Cannes 2022 as a part of its jury, Deepika is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pathaan. Earlier this week, the makers of Pathaan dropped Deepika's motion poster from the film that featured her in an intense avatar.

In the poster, the actor could be seen holding a gun as she donned a tank top and looked fierce as ever. Sharing her poster, Deepika wrote, "Tadaa!" while Ranveer Singh commented, "Maar diya".

On Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone last starred in Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan and shared the screen space for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor will be next seen portraying an immensely fierce role in her upcoming film Pathaan.

The movie also features her Desi Boys co-star John Abraham. The actor will also star opposite Prabhas for the first time in Project K. The movie also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from these, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter and the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone