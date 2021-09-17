Deepika Padukone Reveals What's Most ‘valuable’ To Her In Instagram Word Trivia

Deepika Padukone often takes to Instagram to engage with her 60.1 million followers. Most recently, she conducted an interesting trivia with her fans and asked them to drop a word, and told them what the words reminded her of. One of the words she got was 'valuable' and she shed light on what she believes is most valuable to her in life.

Another word she was given was 'fav movie'. Answering the question the actor mentioned that her favourite movie was Ted Lasso. She revealed that she 'absolutely loves' the sports comedy-drama and also asked her fans if they had watched it. Replying to the word 'music', she mentioned Lover by Diljit Dosanjh from his brand new album, MoonChild Era. Padukone recently shared a screenshot of the poster of the song and added a sticker that read 'on loop' to it. Her husband, Ranveer Singh also recently hosted a live session on his Instagram account as he was in his car and seemed to be enjoying the same Diljit Dosanjh number.

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her struggle with depression and is a huge advocate for speaking up on mental health. She recently opened up about her experience yet again on Kaun Banega Crorepati when host Amitabh Bachchan asked her about the reason behind her appearance on the show. She shared details about her mental health foundation and also spoke about the advent of her depression in 2014. Watch a glimpse of her moving admission of the same.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in 83, a sports drama with her husband, Ranveer Singh. She will also star in Fighter and take on a role alongside Hrithik Roshan. Apart from these two films, she will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

