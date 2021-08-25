Deepika Padukone Revisits Journey From Childhood Until Now In THIS New Internet Trend

One of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry, Deepika Padukone's journey to success has inspired millions of her fans across the globe. From taking changing careers to overcoming depression, the actor has narrated her journey to stardom on several occasions. However, The Love Aaj Kal actor's latest post is an interesting twist to the narration of her life story as she hopped on the social media trend bandwagon.

Deepika Padukone traces her life journey

Known to be quite social media savvy, the 35-year-old has often treated her fans by participating in various internet trends and sometimes featuring her husband actor Ranveer Singh in the videos. However, her recent post is catching the public's attention as the actor relayed the journey from her playful childhood to a successful 35-year-old artist. She adorned the post by simply writing, ''Earworm''.

With the Bezos song by Bo Burnham playing the background, the video started off with an infant Padukone alongside a caption, ''Born in 1986''. The video showed multiple pictures from the actor's childhood featuring her entire family. The video showed her transition from being a child to becoming the face of several luxurious brands in the world and walking the red carpet in her extravagant gowns at the Cannes Film Festival. It also included some of the actor's playful moments on camera.

In a previous post, the actor reminisced on her school days revealing that she was always the student who enjoyed doing activities outside of the classroom. She shared several cute photos from her childhood, and netizens could to help but go gaga over Deepika Padukone's transformation into one of the leading actors of the film industry. Many spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis to laud the actor's journey.

Deepika Padukone's latest news

Padukone recently wrapped up shooting Shakun Batra's untiled project also featuring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actor is all set to start shooting Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is dubbed as India's first aerial action venture. She will also be seen alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Ranveer Singh starrer 83 lined up for a release.

IMAGE- DEEPIKA PADUKONE IG & FACEBOOK