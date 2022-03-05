Deepika Padukone Rocks Red Outfit At Airport, Baffled Fans Ask 'is Her Stylist Ranveer?'

Actor Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense and styling statements have always been on point whether it is during her film’s promotion or airport looks. From looking ravishing in prints to ethereal in white, the actor leaves no stone unturned to grab eyeballs. Recently, the actor’s dressing style grabbed the attention of her fans after she was spotted in red at the Mumbai Airport.

According to various media reports, the actor was spotted jetting off to Spain for the shooting of her next action thriller Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is a spy thriller that stars actor John Abraham alongside Deepika. After treating fans with a delightful teaser, Deepika left hearts to flutter with her recent appearance at the airport. Soon after the Padmavat actor’s videos from the airport went viral, her fans stormed the comment section with their hilarious take on the same.

In the viral videos, Deepika can be seen wearing an all-red ensemble including a turtle neck top, leather pants, stilettos, and a cap. The video shows Deepika getting out of her car and walking towards the airport gate while the paps request her for photos. To complement her look she carried the same colour handbag as she made her way inside the airport. Soon after the pictures started flooding on social media, fans penned funny comments and asked whether her stylist is her husband Ranveer Singh.

One of her frenzied fans of the actor wrote, “Is her stylist now Ranveer Singh?” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Husband's fashion sense is rubbing off on her.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Now she looks like Ranveer's wife” along with various heart-eye emoticons. Another user commented below and wrote, “She looks like a joke now, looks like Ranveer designs her wardrobe.” For the unversed, Ranveer Singh who is known for his unmatchable energy is also quite popular for his sartorial choices when it comes to looks. The actor’s social media page is an example of the same where he is often seen posting pictures of some of his styled clothes.

