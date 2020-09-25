Ranveer Singh Makes Surprise Entry As Deepika Padukone & Sara Reach Mumbai For NCB Probe

Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan arrived in Mumbai after being issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the ongoing drug case. The actor duo had their family members along with them as they both returned from Goa. They will be questioned by the investigation agency on Saturday.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan return to Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan was spotted along with her mother- actor Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim as they were clicked at the airport amid heavy security. The Simmba actor and her family had been in Goa for the past few days and had been sharing numerous pictures and videos.

Deepika was accompanied by actor-husband Ranveer Singh as their departure from Goa had already made headlines. The actor couple arrived in a chartered aircraft in the wee hours of Friday amid security. The Padmaavat star had been shooting for Shakun Batra’s film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa.

Ranveer Singh's request to NCB

Ranveer reportedly had been abroad, and seemed to have landed in Goa after his wife’s name emerged in the chats during the questioning. The Gully Boy actor had earlier been a part of the video call with Deepika seeking advice from a 12-member legal team in the case. In the latest development, he has written to the NCB for permission to accompany Deepika during the questioning, as per sources. Citing her anxiety issues and ‘she gets panic attacks’, he requested to be allowed in the NCB premises, if not the questioning.

Previously, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, whose name was also found in the chats on drugs, had been summoned by the NCB. In the chats from October 2017, as revealed during the questioning of talent manager Jaya Saha, Deepika was seen asking for ‘maal’ and ‘hash.’ Apart from Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash, another employee of KWAN, the talent management company that handles Deepika's work, founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar had also been questioned.

Another actor who was summoned by the NCB, Rakul Preet Singh, had been spotted at the airport too. She evaded queries as Republic TV confronted her.

While Rakul is set to be questioned on Friday, Deepika, Sara and Shraddha Kapoor are going to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday.

Rhea Chakraborty is already under NCB custody, while producer Madhu Mantena, TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar, are among the others names being investigated in the case.

