Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer Singh And She 'started From Scratch': To Achieve Success...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage will complete five years this November. The couple has made a mark in the industry, not just for themselves but also in terms of their brand as a power couple. In a recent interview, Deepika opened up about what sets them apart from other power couples in the industry.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sparked a romance on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starred together in 2015 film Bajirao Mastani, followed by several cameo appearances in each other's films.

The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018.

Deepika Padukone on what sets her and Ranveer Singh apart

In an interview with The Week, Deepika Padukone opened up about what sets her and husband Ranveer Singh apart from the other power couples in the industry. The actress reflected on how most such couples share a "power imbalance" (one partner is always better positioned than the other). But that was not the case with them. She put forward this dynamic, along with the fact that both she and Ranveer have self-made careers, the reason behind them charging a premium every time they come together onscreen.

She said, "Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely. In that, there's usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch and it's something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one's own terms makes us special."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's professional collaborations



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first professional collaboration came with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). Singh had a cameo appearance in Padukone's 2014 film Finding Fanny. This was followed by Bajirao Mastani (2015) under the same director. The two worked together in Padmaavat (2018), though they did not star opposite one another. Padukone on the other hand, held cameo appearances in Singh's 83 (2021) and Cirkus (2022).