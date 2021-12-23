Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of '83' Release; See Pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her passion project 83 headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Kabir Khan. The biographical sports drama chronicles the journey of the 'Men in Blue' winning the Cricket World Cup trophy in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. With only a day remaining for its grand release, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted in the city seeking blessings at a temple.

Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak Temple

Deepika Padukone on Thursday was spotted in Mumbai at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of the release of her film 83. The actor donned a red ethnic attire. With heavy earrings, she completed her look with a simple yet stylish ponytail. It was not long before netizens started commending the actor's ethnic avatar at the temple via social media.

More on '83'

Considering the major hype around the venture, 83 is one arguably of the highly anticipated films of the year. Judging by the early reviews by numerous Bollywood celebrities and industry experts, netizens are expecting nothing short of a blockbuster from the film. Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram story to share a video of her explaining how the movie makes the viewers feel after they watch it in the theatre. She said,

''I think it's incredible. And this is how I define '83'- It's not a film, it's an emotion and It's an experience. I don't think you can define what you feel when you come out of this film. People are laughing with joy, they are crying. They are speechless. I don't think anyone is really able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatre.''

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone