Deepika Padukone Starts Practising Yoga As She Begins Prep For Shakun Batra’s Next

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been making the most of her time during the lockdown. Right from spending time with her husband to indulging in various activities, she has been doing it all. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the actor has been quite busy with her script narrations and is also prepping for her next film.

As per recent reports, Deepika has started engaging in yoga as part of her preparation for her role in Shakun Batra’s next. Though the Piku actor hasn’t revealed anything about her character in the film, she has already begun gearing up for it.

There might be some connection of it with her role in the film and the makers have been keeping all the details under wraps. It's also reported that she's been reading parts of the script every day because she doesn't want to lose touch with her character when they start shooting for it.

Apart from Deepika, Batra’s next also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The movie was reported to go on floors in April but due to the pandemic, the filming had to be stalled until things come back to normal. It was also reported that if the situation had been normal, a major part of the movie would have been shot and completed in Sri Lanka. However, the film will begin filming as soon as the lockdown is lifted to avoid any delay.

On the work front

Apart from this film, Deepika has a few more films in her kitty which she will focus on post lockdown. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited film titled ’83. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh where she is will be seen essaying the role of Romi Dev.

The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. The actor will also be seen in the film titled The Intern, which is an adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film with the same name. The movie is expected to be a 2021 release.

